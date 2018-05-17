5/17/18 (Thu)



By Edna Sailor

Memorial Day observances continue to be popular events in area communities. As in the past, many area options are available.

In New Town, Beck-Sherven-Foreman Post 290 will begin with a service on Monday, May 28 at Lakeside Community Living Center at 11 a.m. with a guest speaker from Minot Air Force Base. At its conclusion, the post will assemble at the New Town Cemetery for a salute to the fallen with a three round gun ceremony. A dinner will be served back at LCLC following the cemetery observance.