10/18/17 (Wed)

By Edna Sailor

Ghosts and Goblins will have many haunts to find this Halloween. Area communities have a number of activities planned for ghouls of all ages.

In New Town Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College is rolling out the fall carpet for their events. Trunk or Treats will be held October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is invited to bring a decorated trunk with treats to pass out. The trunk should be parked and ready for witches and spooks and other characters of the night by 4:45. Decorated trunks are eligible to sign up for the Best Dressed Trunk contest. Trunkers are asked to contact Courtney Rocke at 701-626-8092. The event is designed for visitors of all ages. Trunk treats are free. However other activities will include a small charge. NHSC will provide Pony rides for one dollar per ticket. Participants can enjoy a cupcake walk for the same cost. Concessions will be available for purchase as well. For more information contact Courtney Rocke.