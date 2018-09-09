September 9, 2018

By Jerry W. Kram

For a long time now, schools have been about more than just the three R’s. At Parshall High School this week, you might say one of those other R’s was harvesting.

Ag Education teacher Julie Woodbury brought students from two of her ag classes and the botany class out to the community corn and potato patch south of the United Quality Cooperative C-Store. There they watched as UQ employees used an antique potato digger to uproot nutritious spuds so they can be harvested by hand.

“We are helping United Quality and United Agronomy harvest some of the potatoes from the community plot,” Woodbury said. “This will help the students learn about agriculture and food production. It will be literally hands on education.