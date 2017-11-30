11/30/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Black Friday can seem to be a lot like a hunting expedition.

According to Black Friday enthusiasts, it is a hunt worth the waiting, the getting up early, standing in line and the willingness to withstand some pushing and shoving to get a prime place in line. Some compared it to deer hunting, but the reward is not a trophy to stuff and hang in the wall. The trophy for folks is a product price so low it is worth it to go on one of these hunts and bag a bargain. Some families have made it part of their own tradition.

“I think it is kind of exciting. I am always looking for the big ticket items like appliances and computers, so it is worth it to me. Then I go have a big, relaxing breakfast somewhere and go home and sleep,” said a New Town Black Friday fan who did not want to be identified.