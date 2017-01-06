6/01/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The Parshall Braves girls track team racked up 16 points in four events to finish 17th out of 45 teams at the North Dakota State Class B Track and Field Championships in Bismarck.

The relay team of Jalyn Hall, Lilly Dixon, Lexie Tveter and Cedar Hall placed fourth in the 4x800 meter relay and eighth and 4x400 relay. Their time in the 4x800 was 10:04.19. Although the team was eighth in the 4x400, their time of 4:14.02 was less than 10 seconds behind the first place team.

Cedar Hall had a good meet, making it to the finals in the 400 meters and 800 meter races. Hall finished fourth in the 400 meters with a time of 59.30 seconds just two seconds behind the winner. She was fifth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:24.02, seven seconds behind the winner.