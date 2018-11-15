November 15, 2018

By Jerry W. Kram

Sunday marked the 100th anniversary of the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month when the “war to end all wars” finally ground to a halt after four blood soaked years. Friday, students at Parshall High School took time to remember the men and women who served and fought in the armed forces in that war and all the wars that followed.

About two dozen members of the Army, Navy, Airforce, Marines and Coast Guard from the Parshall area were honored by the Parshall Braves for their service in a school assembly. Each veteran was given a chance to speak about their service and what serving their country meant to them.

The program was kicked off by teacher La’Sonya Taylor singing the national anthem. The Parshall High School Band played America the Beautiful. The elementary students explained, “What is a Veteran?” and Zachary Polanco read the history of Armistice Day.