10/12/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The Parshall Braves ended their season with a high scoring match up against the Tioga Pirates Friday, and it was the end of the road for the old scoreboard that has overlooked the school’s football field for decades.

The old scoreboard has reached the end of the line, said district facilities manager Blaine Zeitz. He confirmed with High School Principal Mark Grueneich that the company that manufactured the scoreboard stopped making replacement parts for it about 20 years ago.

Zeitz and Parshall Athletic Director Aaron Fisher told the board that were investigating donations for a new scoreboard.

“I checked out both Coke and Pepsi and neither one sponsors scoreboards anymore,” Zeitz said. “I think there are a lot of companies around, especially in the oilfield, who may be willing to donate to get their name on the scoreboard.”