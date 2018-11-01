1/11/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

It’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that students in the 21st Century will need improved computer skills to succeed as the digital revolution spreads from the business office to tractor cabs, long haul trucks and just about every niche of the economy.

In order to prepare its students for the present and future job market, the Parshall School Board voted to institute a 1:1 technology policy for the elementary and high school. That means that every student will have their own tablet or laptop computer to do their own research, writing and other academic tasks in the classroom.