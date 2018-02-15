2/15/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

“We all want a viable and growing community and we can’t create that by working alone,” said Kenton Onstad.

Onstad represented Mountrail Williams Electric Cooperative at meetings in New Town and Parshall to bring together agencies and local leaders to discuss how to maintain current and create new businesses on Main Street in the two communities.

About a dozen people attended the meeting in New Town and nearly two dozen residents came to the Parshall meeting. They heard from Onstad and Alisa Dahl from USDA Rural Development, Brieselda Hernandez of the Souris Basin Planning Council and Tina Langhans of the Mountrail County Job Development Authority talk about processes and programs that could assist business development in the community.

Onstad introduced the program, listing three things he thought were important to the project, helping business people ready to retire transfer their business to the next generation, finding occupants for vacant buildings on Main Street and marketing area communities.