5/11/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

A fiery crash of two loaded semi trucks on the North Dakota Highway 23B Bypass has claimed two lives.

A semi loaded with frac sand was headed west on the bypass just before 1 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, May 6. Another semi loaded with crude oil was headed east. Both trucks were negotiating a turn when the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the frac sand truck entered the eastbound lane and collided head on with the oil truck.