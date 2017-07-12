Celebrating Native American Month
12/07/17 (Thu)
White Shield students part of variety of events
By STU MERRY
BHG News Service
The community of White Shield, and White Shield School, celebrated Native American Month in a big way.
Along with having the Missoula Children’s Theater visit, the school hosted international artist Jackie Bird. The community also hosted the Mother Corn celebration.
Bird, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, as well as the Sisseton-Wahpeton Dakota tribes, shared her talents with students at the school.
She encouraged students to paint in a coloring book she’s had published. Students created parfleche boxes. (Small cardboard boxes covered with canvas, painted with Arikara designs.)
