10/12/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

The Clothesline Project is near and dear to its administrator’s heart. Chastity Davidson leads her students and others into an arena that exposes the damage caused by Domestic Violence. She teaches a class on domestic violence at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College.

“This was an area I knew very well” Davidson said. “After talking to students and different people in the community; I found that domestic violence was not something people were talking about. The individuals I interviewed spoke of domestic violence as something that is “normal”.”

Like communities across the nation, people she talked to often made excuses for people who committed domestic violence.