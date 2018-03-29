3/29/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

When the Parshall School District bond referendum failed last August, one of the big issues was patrons’ frustration at not having all the information they wanted about details of the project. The school board authorized a new election two weeks ago and wants to make sure every voter has their questions answered over the next eight weeks.

The election will be held Tuesday, May 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Parshall High School Cafeteria in Parshall. Voters will asked to authorize the district to assume $5.4 million in debt over 20 years to build the new school, which is estimated to cost $14.8 million. That cost will include $300,000 to renovate the elementary school.