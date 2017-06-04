4/06/17 (Thu)

By STU MERRY

Packing heat could be the new motto of residents across the state.

A new law signed by Gov. Doug Burgum lets citizens carry a concealed weapon if they meet the eligibility requirements for a Class 2 concealed weapons’ license and have possessed a valid North Dakota driver’s license or ID card for at least a year.

With the constitutional carry law in place, North Dakota citizens who are legally allowed to carry a gun will no longer have to prove to the government that they can do so.

State Sen. Armstrong, R-Dickinson, is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He’s also one of the sponsors of the bill. State Rep. Porter, R-Mandan, is chairman of the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The two issued a joint statement following the bill’s signing.

“We trust that law-abiding North Dakotans are capable of knowing the laws, understanding that they meet the qualifications to carry and being informed about gun safety,” they said.