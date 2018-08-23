8/23/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Sometimes it can be a long journey just to get to the beginning.

That was the feeling of many who have worked for two years to see construction begin on the new Parshall High School building. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday to bless the ground and celebrate the milestone.

“I am super excited to see things moving and the activity getting started,” said Parshall School Board President Michelle Hoff. “It’s real. We are moving forward. It’s all been worth in the end. We are all here for the kids. My kids are going to be coming through this system and I am super excited for this outcome.”

Other board members echoed Hoff’s excitement. Kenton Onstad said it was a good feeling to see the project get started.