7/20/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Construction season is finally ramping up in Parshall as work gets started on the new city swimming pool, a new Boys and Girls Club and some eight-plexes that will be located near the Taco Johns.

City Engineer Jason Strand reported to the City Council that work had started at the site of the pool that will be north of the Broste Rock Museum. The road from 7th Avenue to the museum has been closed but it can still be accessed from Main Street.

Strand said one of the A-frames has been taken down and will be moved to make way for the pool. He asked the council to decide where to place it after the pool is finished.