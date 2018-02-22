2/22/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

The cold winter season sparkled a bit recently when forty little girls took to the North Shore-Plaza gym floor to dance their legs off for an appreciative audience. The delightful performance took place during half time of the junior varsity game between the Plaza North Shore Wildcats and Garrison Troopers game.

Keep in mind that neither the community nor the school has a dance program. That is where Stephanie Johnson comes into the picture. Johnson is an experienced dancer and dance instructor.