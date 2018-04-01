1/04/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Two years ago, Congress voted to allow the Veterans Administration to issue new ID cards to veterans. Recently, the website to sign up for the cards went online but crashed due to the high demand from veterans.

It is no surprise the card is in high demand as it replaces the need to have to carry around cumbersome DD214 paperwork when applying for veteran’s benefits. The card also allows veterans to take advantage of sales promotions at stores, restaurants and elsewhere.

VA Secretary, David Shulking sees a clear advantage for veterans.

“The new Veteran ID card provides a safer and more convenient, efficient way for veterans to show proof of service,” he said.