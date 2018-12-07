7/12/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

It won’t be long and Parshall residents will have a new shopping option in town.

Recently the Parshall City Council approved a building permit for a Family Dollar Store that will be built on part of the parcel occupied of the Parshall RV Park on North Dakota Highway 37.

According to Northeast Segment Representative Mervin Packineau, the segment purchased 10 acres of the parcel owned by the RV park for commercial development. One acre of that area was sold to a private developer, VIA Real Estate from Lubbock, Texas. The company plans to open a Family Dollar Retail Store on the site.