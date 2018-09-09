September 9, 2018



BY HUNTER L. ANDES

It was March 21, 1942. The Warriors of Elbowoods had accomplished what every small-town North Dakota basketball team dreams of: playing in the North Dakota State B championship game.

Before the U.S. government flooded the Missouri River, Elbowoods High School had a team who defied all the odds. The team of only nine boys came from a closet-size gymnasium, yet played at Class A speed in the 1941-1942 season.

They made it to the State B with a 22-2 record. Their first game in the tournament was against New England. Elbowoods came out on top with a score of 29-27, and then went on to win the second game against Sacred Heart Academy of Fargo, 29-28.

But a problem arose on the last day of the tournament. The Warriors’ star player, John Rabbithead, turned 20 – the age at which a player becomes ineligible to play. Prior to the tournament, the North Dakota High School Activities Association made sure they notified the Elbowoods head coach about it – several times.