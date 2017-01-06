6/01/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The drums throbbed and the singers sang their traditional songs as a couple of events kicked off the summer powwow season on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

The New Town School District celebrated the end of the school year with a “Mini-Powwow” for students and their parents.

“We are marking the end of the year by asking some community members to come in and do some celebration dancing,” said Superintendent Mark Bluestone. “Legion Post 271 brought in the colors and some community members did an exhibition. We also have hand games, crafts a book giveaway and a feed.”

Nearly 100 students and almost as many parents and staff attended the powwow. Bluestone said it was an opportunity for young people to get to see staff and community members in a new way while celebrating the coming of summer.