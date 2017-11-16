11/16/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

If you’re planning on getting a jump start on Christmas shopping or stock up on good home-made baking items, the Parshall Promoters Community Fall Craft and Bake Sale is the place to be. It is scheduled on November 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parshall High School.

There are no shortage of crafters and vendors on hand again this year. Tupperware, Tastefully simple, Mary Kay, Norwex, Pink Zebra, Keto Os, and Limelight by Alcone will be available to name a few.

You will also find sewed items, wood crafts, furniture, and bath bombs.