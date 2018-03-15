3/15/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

From tiny tots to great grandmothers, Parshall students and community members came together to celebrate fun, fashion and flair at the first Parshall Schools Multicultural Fashion Show.

The fashion show was organized by Melody Sockabasin, head of the Parshall Schools’ enrichment program and Deborah Hosie, an education resource officer from the TAT Education Department.

“I wanted to get the kids out so they feel comfortable in front of people and not be shy,” Sockabasin said. “That was my plan to get them out of their shell a little bit.”