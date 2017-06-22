6/22/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Red Berry Woman, an official native fashion business is a reality now. But it wasn’t always that way. Its creator, Norma Baker Flying Horse, learned her craft at a young age.

“Being taught to sew and bead at a young age by both my mother and grandmother helped me to create traditional garments. These skills eventually evolved into what I now produce known as Native Fashion,” she said.

In a fashion industry that generally mass produces more than it individualizes, Baker Flying Horse has threaded her way to her own unique path.

“I’ve always had an interest in Fashion since a young age. I didn’t start out designing clothes but rather Native American Dance outfits as my heritage is that of native descent. I am an enrolled member of the Hidatsa tribe of the Three Affiliated Tribes, a member of the Dakota Sioux tribe as well as the Assiniboine tribe. My business name is also my Native name,” she said.