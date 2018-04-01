1/04/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Brrr. That temperature gauge just seems to be dropping lower and lower. Sub zero temperatures have been commonplace these days. Wind chills complicate the matter to the tune of fifty degrees below zero.

Those among us who must work outdoors in these temperatures know the difficulty and challenges well.

Chris Meiers, Mountrail Williams Electric Coop Operations Superintendent of the east District of Mountrail County, knows the challenges of freezing weather well. And the company was put to the test recently with an electrical outage during that bitter cold.

“I don’t work out in the cold myself, but my guys do and they are the best,” he said. “The recent issue revolved around a circuit breaker that exploded and caused an hour and a half outage.”