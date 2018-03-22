3/22/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Not every pile of wood will contain a hidden treasure in it, but this one did and it won’t be forgotten soon. Members of the Parshall Lutheran Church gathered together to clean out an area that had over time become a bit of an eyesore.

Members gathered together to get to work on the chore of cleaning out the corner, when one after another they recognized the pile of wood to be the remaining pieces of a once popular activity in the church.

“You couldn’t miss the excitement and one after another members recognized the particularly shaped wood pieces as part of the old pine derby track,” said Pastor John Morley who was pleasantly surprised by the many comments that kept popping up.