2/01/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Energetic little kids, basketball hoops, more than a few basketballs, some caring adults and generous donors was all it took to get two dozen children out of their seats and on to the basketball floor. And now they have a name. The Little Braves proudly performed their new basketball skills in front of a crowd in Parshall recently.

The whole plan came about when Michelle and Nevets Hoff wanted children to have access to sports opportunities.

“I have 3 young boys at home ages 7, Logan; 5, Laken; and 2 Boden. My husband, Nevets, and I grew up playing sports and I want to bring that opportunity to my boys,” Michelle Hoff said.

That was the nugget of the idea and it did not take long for others to become involved. Thrivent Financial Live Generously program and Parshall Boosters pitched in to purchase the hoops and basketballs.