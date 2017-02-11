11/02/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

A trio of Halls paced the Parshall Braves to a 14th place finish out of 46 teams in the North Dakota Class B State Cross Country meet in Valley City this week. Two of the Lady Braves finished in the top 40 runners, a good showing for first year coach Ken Wells’ team.

The Braves had just two runners in the on the boys side of the meet, but still managed to claim 35th place out of 45 teams.

The girls team finished with 461 points, 16 points ahead of Shilo Christian. Jalyn Hall led the Braves with a 33rd place finish with a time of 21:23. Cedar Hall was close behind in 35th place with time of 21:31. Other finishers for Parshall were Sidney Hall, 86th place, Bailey Alford, 145, Raylene Driver, 162, Bella Driver, 198, Rainbow Perkins, 199, Hattie Lattergrass, 203, Journey Celo, 209, and Winter Old Rock 251.

There were 260 entrants in the girls event.