4/20/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

A glitch in a meter reader means Parshall residents’ water bills will be a little bigger to start the year.

The reason for the bigger numbers is that the bills for the first three months of 2017 will be split over two bills instead of three.

City Auditor Kelly Woessner explained what happened at the regular meeting of the Parshall City Council. A glitch in the city’s meter reader turned out to be the problem.

Woessner said the city’s old current water meters are read by a wireless meter reader that is driven around the city when it is time to read the meters. Usually, the meter reader is plugged into the city’s computer and the reading are downloaded. In January, the meter reader failed to download the information.