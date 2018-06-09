9/06/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Harriet Goodiron, of Mandaree, will be honored Sept. 10 as the 2018 Gold Star Mother of the Year at the 2nd annual Gold Star Mothers and Family Day hosted by the Minot American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 26. Goodiron has been a Gold Star Mother since 2006 when her son, Army Cpl. Nathan Goodiron, died while on active duty in Afghanistan.

Goodiron’s son, Army Cpl. Nathan J. Goodiron, died in a combat firefight at Qarabaugh, Afghanistan, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2006. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery, North Dakota National Guard in Grand Forks.