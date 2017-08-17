8/17/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Among the flurry of cultural events surrounding the Little Shell Powwow were some substantive discussions about how the governments of the MHA Nation and the State of North Dakota could collaborate on issues ranging from water rights, taxes and law enforcement to addiction, historic sites and tourism.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, along with nine cabinet officials, Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger and Bank of North Dakota senior executive Kelvin Hullet began the daylong series of meetings and cultural events in New Town by attending a ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans. The ceremony, which included a small-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, honored five Fort Berthold residents, including three enrolled MHA members, who are inscribed on the wall.

“These Native American service members made the ultimate sacrifice,” Burgum said. “We are grateful to join the MHA Nation to honor their legacy.”

Following the ceremony, Fox, Burgum, Sanford, North Segment Councilwoman Monica Mayer, M.D., and Councilmen Mervin Packineau and Fred Fox spent more than two hours discussing a range of issues including water rights, tax and law enforcement issues and ensuring tribal interests are considered during policymaking.