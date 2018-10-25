October 25, 2018

By Edna Sailor

Ghosts and Goblins will certainly have no problem finding places to be and things to do in our area on Halloween.

The Community of Parshall will hold an October 31st Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Rockview Parking Lot. There will be food and fun for everyone, a scavenger hunt and Halloween Hike.

Santee Lucky Mound will hold a Pow Wow Halloween Masquerade on Friday, November 2. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. at Red Hall. There will be a dance contest and participants must be in costume to be eligible to win. Prizes are as follows: Teen/Juniors: First prize is $200; Second Prize is 100; third prize is $75. Adult prizes are as follows: First prize is $300; Second Prize is $200; third prize is $100. There will be a 50/50 raffle. Concessions will be available and include Indian Tacos, hot dogs, chips, desserts and beverages.

In New Town, fun seekers will find the second annual Halloween Spooktacular on Tuesday, October 30 from 5 p.m. to 9.p.m. The event is co-sponsored by the Native American Church and North Segment. It will be held at the Northern Lights Wellness Center. Music will provided by DJ Rocks. There will be a pumpkin patch walk, football throw, corn hole game, ring toss, chuck and duck and bingo.