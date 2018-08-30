8/30/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Harvestfest in Parshall will have a new look and feel this year. Breaking with its past location near the rock museum, the event is scheduled for Main Street on September 16 from noon to 4 p.m.

Harvestfest will still feature favorite things of the past such as food vendors, street vendors and children’s activities and music by “Just Diff.” But this year the event will signal the completion of construction and the reopening of Parshall’s Main Street. One of the new events will be a car show.

“Harvest on Main Street is a celebration of several factors including the recent recognition of Parshall as a Livable Community by the USDA. The effort is successful due to various community members coming together and committing their time and energy. Parshall Promoters has been very involved in this process, especially the Our Town module, which primarily focuses on promoting Main Street.