September 20, 2018



By Jerry W. Kram

Harvestfest was moved from its traditional location in the park by the Broste Rock Musuem this year to celebrate nearing the end of the summer-long construction project on Main Street.

More than 40 vendors showed up to offer everything from tee shirts to fresh vegetables to health products to stuff to make your home smell good. The vendors had plenty of customers, as people shrugged off the cloudy, chilly weather to gather with friends and family. They were entertained with music by David Diffley and oohed and ahhed over the dozen entries in the first Classic Car and Bike show.