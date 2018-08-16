8/16/18 (Thu)

Healing Horse Ranch hosts racing and rodeo

By Jerry W. Kram

If you are a fan of horsemanship, there wasn’t a better place to be than at the Healing Horse Ranch Thursday and Friday.

The Ranch hosted an official race for the Horse Nation Indian Relay Council Thursday and a rodeo sanctioned by the Great Plains Rodeo Association and local cowboys and cowgirls did well in both. Familiar names like Young Bear, Vigen, Baker and Packineau topped the leaderboard at the rodeo, while a new team of Indian Relay Riders called Awadayhey from Mandaree took second place in their heat in the Indian Relay Race against much more experienced competition.