12/07/17 (Thu)

It is the time of year for twinkling lights and visions of sleighs and creches to mark the Christmas season. The promoters have launched their Light Up Parshall contest for 2017.

Residents don’t need to enter anything to win. Just put up the most dazzling display showing off the Christmas Spirit and a crack team of secret judges will find you. Prizes for residential entries First prize is a $100 gift card at Parshall Food Pride. Second prize is a $75 gift card at the Wrangler Café.

The third prize is a $50 gift card from Reservation Telephone Cooperative. The fourth prize is a $25 gift card at the Wrangler Café. Judging will start Monday, Dec. 11 and go through Friday, Dec. 15.