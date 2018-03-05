5/03/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

As soon as winter makes her exit, the Parshall Park Board will open its doors at the newly constructed swimming pool and splash pad. June 1 is the tentative date.

For now, construction is still ongoing. However, Kelly Woessner, City Auditor hopes that construction will be done and the facility will be able to welcome the smiling faces of the community children on the target date. Weather and construction will likely be the ultimate determiners of that progress.

Meanwhile, planning moves forward and officials are in the hiring process. Pool operators, a clerk, maintenance workers for the pool and park and four lifeguards are still needed.