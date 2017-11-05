5/11/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

MHA Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox knows that the winds of change that have swept over the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation have brought many negative changes also with the flow of oil industry jobs and revenue.

One of his priorities has been to increase the safety and security on the reservation by creating a modern, up to date facility to house the TAT’s law enforcement, dispatch, and tribal courts. Tuesday that dream became a reality as the new MHA Nation Public Safety and Judicial Center was officially dedicated.

“New Town used to be a spot in the middle of nowhere with no traffic lights,” said Lawrence Baker, who was the emcee for the dedication. “The oil boom brought a magnitude of people to the reservation. Where in a month we would see 100 people come to court, now we are in the thousands.”