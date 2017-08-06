6/08/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Officials of the American Legion Arthur Solie Post 121 added a significant item to their Memorial Day agenda. Post officials awarded cousins John and Larry Bartelson awards for their 50 year memberships with the post.

“I felt happy to get the award. Many others have also received the award, but I am sure I will not be getting another one,” John Bartelson said.

John Bartleson served in the US Army with the 304 Signal Battalion in the Republic of Korea where he worked in supply.

Larry Bartleson served in the Army with the 25th Division, 125 Battalion Communications Unit during the Vietnam war.

“I am happy about getting the award and the years we were able to serve veterans with our organization,” Larry Bartelson said.