12/21/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Committees of the North Dakota Legislature rarely meet outside of the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck. But the growing tension between tribes and the state led the Interim Tribal Taxation Committee to hold a field hearing on the Fort Berthold Reservation.

MHA Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox welcomed North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and the members of the committee, which includes the House and Senate leadership of both parties: Representatives Al Carlson, Craig Headland, Corey Mock; Senators Dwight Cook, Joan Heckaman, Rich Wardner; and ex-officio members; Indian Affairs Commissioner Scott J. Davis, and Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger.

Along with presentations by the Three Affiliated Tribes, representatives from the Spirit Lake Nation, Standing Rock Reservation and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa also testified to the committee.