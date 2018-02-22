2/22/18 (Thu)

Mayer-Taft honored for public health career

By Jerry W. Kram

Holly Mayer-Taft thought she was going to attend a meeting with some representatives from the Red Cross, so she was surprised to find the Three Affiliated Tribes Council Chamber was filled with her relatives and media last week.

Instead of another meeting, North Segment Tribal Representative Dr. Monica Mayer, Mayer-Taft’s sister, presented her with a letter notifying her that she will receive North Dakota’s highest honor for public health service, the NDPHA Outstanding Service Award.