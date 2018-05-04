4/05/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Residents of Parshall and the surrounding area are invited to a public meeting to discuss the North Dakota Livable Community Program. The meeting will be held on Friday, April 9 in the Parshall American Legion Building. A small dinner will be provided.

The Livable Community Program is project of U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development. The program’s goal is to provide support to communities as they develop a quality of life strategy. USDA representatives will be on hand to present information about he project.

This is a followup meeting to economic development meetings held in Parshall and New Town in February. Alisa Dahl from USDA Rural Development explained some of the basics of the Livable Community Program at that meeting.