10/18/17 (Wed)

By Jerry W. Kram

One of the final steps in the complete overhaul of the infrastructure underlying Parshall will take place next year as the Parshall City Council decided to move forward with the complete renovation of Main Street’s streets, sidewalks, and sewers.

City Engineer Jason Strand said the plan would renovate the street from Second Avenue down south to the railroad tracks. The streets, sidewalks and street lighting will all be replaced and the underlying infrastructure improved. New storm sewers would also be installed to move water out of the downtown area.