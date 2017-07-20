7/20/17 (Thu)

Bond election to be held August 22

By Jerry W. Kram

The Parshall High School has its share of problems and it is going to take money to fix them.

That was the message of School Superintendent Beth Schwarz and the architect and construction manager who presented at a public input and information in the Parshall gym Thursday.

Around 100 people showed up to listen to the presentation and ask questions about the need for a new building, how it will be funded and how much it will cost taxpayers.

Schwarz gave tours of the building to show what she considered to be deficiencies in the current high school. Among the things she pointed out were inadequate safety features in the science lab, asbestos in the hallway and floor tiles, a settling foundation that has led to cracking floors and walls, inadequate kitchen facilities and problems with the geothermal heating system.