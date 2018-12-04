4/12/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

About 70 people crowded into the American Legion Hall in Parshall to discuss what is good about Parshall and how to make it better.

Parshall has been selected to one of two communities in North Dakota to participate in the second round of pilot projects for the North Dakota Livable Cities Program organized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development office. Emily Brown from USDA explained that the program encourages communities to recognize and expand on the good things about their town to make them more attractive to potential new residents.