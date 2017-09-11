11/09/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

The Makoti air field used to be a popular landing strip for private planes nearly every Sunday during the summer. Flying clubs swooped into Makoti for a hearty breakfast at the Makoti café and then left again. All that has changed since the Makoti café has not been open for a few years now and efforts to reinvigorate it have not worked.

“Sadly, the Makoti cafe has suffered the fate that many other small town cafes and businesses have suffered across rural North Dakota,” said Tyler Stafslien, Mayor of Makoti.