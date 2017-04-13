4/13/17 (Thu)

By Wayne Nelson, GRAND FORKS HERALD

Sonja Fox waited her chance to win a championship belt.

When she got the chance, she didn’t waste it.

The Mandaree boxer won by unanimous decision over Laura Ramsey in the main event of the Quicksilver Hill Championship Boxing card at Purpur Arena on April 1.

The event was promoted by former light heavyweight champion Virgil Hill. And Fox also is trained by Hill, who now operates a gym in Los Angeles.

Fox finished with a flurry in the six-round bout. The win earned her a regional women’s heavyweight title belt in the American Boxing Organization.

“I trained hard for this,” said Fox, who was cheered on by a hometown crowd. “I knew this fight wasn’t going to be easy. It was a hard fight. But this is my dream, to get a title fight.

“I worked my way up and I’ll keep on training.”