October 3, 2018

Smyth brings history alive

BY HUNTER L. ANDES

When it comes to threshing bees in North Dakota, the key to success is having Canadians in attendance, and Makoti had just that last weekend. Three men from a across Manitoba came to volunteer for the small town’s big event. They were Arthur Smyth, Norman Smyth and Justin Davis.

Smyth is from Birtle, Man., his son Norman is from Carberry, Man. and family friend Davis is from Winnipeg. The trio has brought a much-needed upbeat spirit to the show since they started volunteering at the stationary engine building in 2016.

“It’s really nice to see we have people who are willing to come from not only across the state, but from Canada, as well,” Darin Vangsness, president of the Makoti Thresher’s Association, said. “We really appreciate what these guys do for us because there just isn’t the people around this area to do it all anymore.”