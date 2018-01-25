1/25/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The roller coaster ride of the oil boom and subsequent bust have created a tough environment to start, sustain or sell a business on the Main Street of New Town or Parshall.

The USDA Rural Development office, Mountrail Williams Electrical Cooperative and other area leaders will be holding meetings in New Town and Parshall on Feb. 8 to discuss ways to reinvigorate the business districts of the two communities. The New Town meeting will start at 10 a.m. in New Town Civic Center. The Parshall meeting will start at 2 p.m. in the Parshall City Hall.

Alisa Dahl with USDA Rural Development will discuss avenues and strategies to create a livable community. Programs and ideas will be shared at this meeting with a goal to: