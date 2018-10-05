5/10/18 (Thu)

College, ranch team up for barrel racing

By Jerry W. Kram

It was a small start, but Caitlin Wade thinks Speed Time 730 Barrel Racing will grow to be a big thing.

Wade is the Agricultural Outreach Coordinator at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town. The College is hosting six weeks of barrel racing in the indoor roping arena at Healing Horse Ranch northwest of Parshall on North Dakota Highway 23. As the name implies, Speed Time 730 will be held at 7:30 p.m. every Monday through June 11 except for Memorial Day.

There were just five entries in the initial set of races on May 7. But Wade said she thinks word will spread and the event will grow. This year the college established an Equine Science degree program and the program’s hands-on operations are hosted by the Healing Horse Ranch. The college puts on community horse riding and educational programs for the public at the ranch, including the new barrel racing event.